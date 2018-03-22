EFCC says Boroh still in custody, family denies $9m recovery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says the recently sacked Special Adviser to the President and Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.Gen. Paul Boroh (retd.), is still in its custody as investigations of fraud levelled against him continue.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to our correspondent on the telephone on Wednesday.

Uwujaren, however, said he could not confirm if $9m was recovered from the suspect when his house was searched.

“I cannot confirm at the moment if money was recovered from him,” Uwujaren said.

Also, addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Mrs. Ibinye Boroh, who is the wife of the suspect, said no money was recovered from the property.

Mrs. Boroh said their home was ransacked and doors were broken but the anti-graft agency did not find any cash in the house.

She stated, “This is to inform the general public that no cash was discovered and could have been discovered by government operatives during their search of our house on Monday, March 19, 2018.

“The publication by a section of the press stating the contrary is fabricated, false in its entirety, malicious and calculated to mislead the public. Our family feels embarrassed and harassed, and therefore requests the authors to retract same.”

Asked if she was around when the search took place, she decided not to respond saying, “That’s what I will take.”

Also speaking, Boroh’s lawyer, Olusola Oke (SAN), admitted that there was an extensive search of his client’s residence but nothing incriminating was found, including dollars.