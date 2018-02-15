EFCC to arraign CCT chairman March 15

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign Umar Danladi, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Umar will be facing a two-count charge on allegations of demanding bribe.

The CCT chairman is accused of demanding N10m from Rasheed Owolabi Taiwo, a defendant standing trial before his court, in 2012.

He is also accused of receiving another N1.8 million from Taiwo the same year.

On February 2, the EFCC through Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed the charges on behalf of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had cleared Umar of the same charge in 2016.

Ishaq Bello, a judge of the high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was assigned the case.

He fixed March 15 for the commencement of the trial.

The suit at the court has the no. CR/109/18.

Umar has since raised moral concerns of Keyamo prosecuting him.

SOURCE: The Cable