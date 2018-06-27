Egypt Vs Saudi Arabia: Football analyst dies of heart attack after Pharaohs’ loss to Saudi

Football analyst, Abdel Rahim Mohamed died shortly after Egypt’s loss to Saudi Arabia 2-1 at the World Cup on Monday.

Mohamed fell sick at the headquarters of the Egyptian national T.V. in Cairo, where he was scheduled to provide analysis of the match, reports Egypt Today.

He reportedly felt emotional during and after the match due to the poor performance of the national team.

His son rushed him to a hospital downtown, but he was soon announced dead.

Coach of the Egyptian National team, Hector Cuper, expressed his condolences in a press conference after the match, hoping that the loss is not the reason behind Mohamed’s passing away.

Mohamed also trained el-Marrikh Sporting Club of Port Said city and el-Mansoura Sporting Club of Mansoura city during his career.