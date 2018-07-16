Ekiti: EFCC gloats over Fayose’s loss in Ekiti — and hints at arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC) on Sunday hinted that it is dusting off its shelves the case of the integrated poultry project against Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state.

The anti-graft agency filed the N1.3bn fraud case against Fayose in 2005.

The case led to his impeachment from office in 2006.

“The parri is over; The cloak of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken. #Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon,” EFCC tweeted on its official handle.

It has since deleted the tweet, apparently because it was accused of being partisan.

