Ekiti election is priority: IG pays allowances of participating policemen

The Nigeria Police has begun the disbursement of the allowances of all the policemen participating in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood who revealed this on his twitter handle said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alhaji Ibrahim Idris has directed a robust security arrangement for the Ekiti election, adding that allowances for all participating policemen are already being disbursed.

Moshood also revealed that the IGP has reorganised the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for better service delivery.

The police on Sunday announced the deployed 30,000 personnel for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

The personnel comprised of Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Anti Bomb Squad (EOD), Conventional Policemen, the Armament Unit, personnel of FCIID and the Sniffer dogs section.

Other deployment include two patrol surveillance helicopters, five additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), 10 Armoured Personnel Vehicles and 250 Police patrol vehicles.

Other security and safety agencies who are members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the State were also deployed to complement the force during the election.