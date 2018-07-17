Ekiti poll: We’ll reclaim our stolen mandate in court, Fayose vows

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Monday vowed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will reclaim the governorship mandate stolen by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Saturday’s election won by Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayose, in series of tweets on his twitter handle said “If APC truly won, why was it that there was no jubilation in Ekiti ? That victory of Kayode Fayemi is Pyrrhic, we will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God.”

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being dictatorial and using his power to rig the election in favour of APC.

“On this Ekiti election, President Buhari demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator and fascist per excellence. It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres, scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes,” he said.

According to him, the President should bury his head in shame for using the police, army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and INEC to snatch the mandate given to Olusola and deliver it to Fayemi “whom Ekiti people rejected.”

“What Buhari won as referendum from Ekiti people, Nigerians and international community is shame, big shame. As for me, I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. By the power of God, I will laugh last.

“The President should note what the Bible says, which applies to him: “He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it.,” he added.

On Garba Shehu, Fayose said “that fellow is not to be accorded any attention. Being a fair weather friend, he would soon desert his current pay masters.

“Garba Shehu was in the Presidency, courtesy Atiku Abubakar for eight years and came back for this current dispensation still courtesy Abubakar. Now, he has abandoned the person who brought him to the limelight.”