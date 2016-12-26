El-Rufai condemns renew attacks, says attackers will not know peace

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has condemned in strong term Saturday and Sunday attacks in Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area, describing it as inhumane and handiwork of forces of darkness.

El-Rufai in a statement on Sunday signed by Samuel Aruwan, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, empathized with the families that lost their loved ones, while he charged security agencies to redouble their efforts as the attackers will not know peace as they will be chased to their hideouts and brought to justice.

The Governor said:

“While the government and security agencies were working assiduously to block all windows to ensure that citizens throughout the three Local Government Areas are protected and the state at large, these forces of darkness that represent evil and inhumanity stroke again killing innocent citizens, burnt their houses and injured some and terrified many.

“Government and security agencies will not be deterred, we will continue to be resilient, up and doing and courageous in tackling this unfortunate situation. Their tactics are to create a chasm, divide people, breed hate and prejudice and plunge the state into chaos but we will triumph over these evil forces by the grace of almighty God”.

The Governor said no amount of evil will alter the deep commitment of his administration noting that it would continue to be firm, decisive and will put lives of citizens in Kaduna and their well being as its ultimate goal.

“We will see the end of these messengers of hell who are out to cause pains by attacking unsuspecting citizens in our communities. They are threats to our existence; they are deviants that we must all put our hands together irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political inclinations to confront,” he stated.

The Governor said those wreaking mayhem in the communities become stronger when the people are divided instead of coming together to weaken and neutralize them and the evil they represent.

“It is also clear, that resorting to self-help compounds the precarious situation thereby, breeding the cycle of vicious killings. It must be clear to all by now that inciting of tit-for-tat does not help our security agencies and communities attain our quest for peace and those calling for that will be also brought to justice.

“The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to take inventory of those affected and also bring relief materials to assist the victims of the attack. Our deep empathy and prayers go to the families that lost their loved ones, those that lost their homes and properties. May their souls rest in peace and may God see us through this challenging time.”