Election: FG raises 5bn through NNPC for Ex-militants to endorse Buhari – Frank

…Warns Buratai over militarisation of Niger Delta

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, said that the federal government has ordered the NNPC to raise about 5 billion Naira for the repentant militants in the Niger Delta to support the re-election of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.

He also accused the President and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai of deliberately using the Army in the Niger Delta region to harass and intimidate the voting population of the Niger Delta.

In a statement Frank signed Thursday in Abuja he stated that there is a deliberate plot to disenfranchise the people and cause dissatisfaction in the build up to the presidential elections, noting that the region has been largely peaceful and thus there was no need for any show of force in the region.

“The display of fighter jets and helicopters over selected Ijaw communities, a fortnight ago and the presence of military personnel suggest that the administration is purposely trying to impose fear, even when there are no visible threats or confrontation.

“Suffice to say that the North-west region of Katsina and Zamfara which has witnessed more banditry over the last months should be the focus of heavy military presence and not the Niger Delta.

“It is sad that the desperation of Gender Buhari has taken a new dimension as he is bent on using any means possible of finding his way back into the villa without any consideration for the Nigerian people. This brazen show of desperation is the worst ever witnessed in Nigeria by a sitting President, and we begin to wonder if this is the same man who never really gave a damn about other regions as confessed by himself in his famous 97/5% unpresidential and nepotic speech made in the full glare of the world, even when he had earlier pledged to be non partisan in “his belong to everybody ” speech whilst attesting to the constitution.”

The Bayelsa born activist reminded the president that the people of the Niger Delta will not forget in a hurry his open disdain and vindictive mien toward them, as evident from his sectionalism styled governance, saying the lack of Mr Presidents non adherence to the rule of law can attest to this.

“I have it in good authority that the APC backed by the FG, through the NNPC has been mandated to raise and disbourse 5billion Naira to be shared amongst the Former Niger Delta Militants all in a bid to get their endorsement and use them as frontlines to disenfranchise the people during the President polls with the Army acting as backup in the course of any eventualities.

“These Ex-Militants are true sons of the soil and as such will not join in the betrayal of their people. If they have fought for her liberation, then most certainly they would see to her greater upliftment rather than maim in the name of supporting a political party. The likes of Tompolo, Farah, and Ateke will most definitely not be a part to any endorsement of Mr President, as we are convinced they know the true meaning of a handshake. The refutal from Tompolo, Farah and Ateke is enough to send a signal that the time for blackmail is over.

“The recent outburst by the APC Campaign DG, at the Port Harcourt Mega rally, Mr Rotimi Ameachi attest to my assertions as he’s been saddled with the responsibility of working with various militants groups, hence his boastful threats right in the Presence of Mr President, without any remorse or recause to the Peaceful Accord, speaks volumes as to what should be expected by Nigerians in Port Harcourt and the region come Saturday the 16th.

“The APC makes no pretense about it’s resort to violence in the event of imminent defeat should they lose the elections. From Body bags, to Praying for rain to bring more foods for strength to fight and warsongs at campaign rallies, there’s no doubt that the APC and Mr President be held directly responsible in the event of wanton destruction and loss of lives.

“I want to call on the US, EU & The UK, not to relent in their bid to ensuring a smooth, free and fair elections, whilst deploying it’s sophistication in monitoring this election. The international community must comit APC and President Buhari to abide by the Peace Agreement as signed 13/02/2019, otherwise they should be held accountable in the event of choas or outright loss of lives.

The PDP and it’s Presidential candidate has consistently maintained that “His Ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian” as known worldwide for its sincerity in keeping to its promise and evident in 2015.

“Finally the People of the Niger Delta have great respect for our leaders and elders and as such Chief EK Clark and other members of PANDEF have communicated their resolve, just as was done the ACF and it must be reiterated that they are the true authentic leaders.”