Eminent world citizens, political leaders, industry moguls to grace AITEO/NFF Awards

An array of prominent global figures, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Ahmad, political chieftains, football stars, renowned administrators past and present, captains of industry, legends of the Nigeria game and oaks of the entertainment industry are now confirmed for the inaugural edition of the AITEO/CAF Football Awards holding at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

FIFA and CAF sources confirmed to thenff.com on Sunday that Infantino and Ahmad will arrive in Nigeria on Monday and would be live at the event venue alongside Presidents of about 20 Member Associations of FIFA.

NFF 1st Vice President and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi told thenff.com that broadcast partners SuperSport and Africa Independent Television (AIT) will relay the program live as from 7pm.

“SuperSport and AIT will broadcast the Awards ceremony live, starting from 7pm, and it will last for exactly 90 minutes – the period of a football match.”

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State is expected alongside a number of his cabinet members, with AITEO Vice President/CEO Francis Peters and topshots of the Sponsor company also set to add glamour to the big event.

Officials informed thenff.com that though Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung is outside the country and unable to attend, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola will attend the ceremony.

It is the first time that the nation’s football –governing body is organizing an Awards ceremony to reward and inspire the major actors and actresses in the Nigerian Football space.

Gongs will be presented to winners in Player of the Year (men), Player of the Year (women), Coach of the Year (men), Coach of the Year (women), Young Player of the Year (men), Young Player of the Year (women), Team of the Season, Fairplay Award, Goal of the Season, Fans of the Season, NFF Development Award and Platinum Award categories. Also, there will be special recognition of a ‘Legends Eleven,’ a squad of outstanding former Nigeria international players.

The Awards ceremony will also be attended by a large selection of Nigeria football legends, including former captains Christian Chukwu, Olusegun Odegbami, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Uche Okechukwu, Garba Lawal, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Joseph Yobo.

Members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management, Members of NFF Congress, officials of the Lagos State Football Association, NFF partners and sponsors, former NFF Presidents, former NFF General Secretaries, Chairmen of NPFL clubs and members of the diplomatic corp are also expected.

The Awards night comes only six-and-half weeks after the AITEO/CAF Football Awards which the leading energy solution company is also bankrolling, and NFF President Amaju Pinnick said on Sunday that AITEO has set a high mark for corporate bodies in Nigeria to follow.

“The NFF and the Nigerian Football family are very proud of AITEO and very delighted at what the company is bringing into our football in particular, and African Football in general.”

Venue is the Grand Ballroom of the Eko Hotels & Suites, with cocktails slated for 6pm – 6.45pm.

NOMINEES FOR EACH CATEGORY

1) PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Victor Moses

Wilfred Ndidi

Anthony Okpotu

2) PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Asisat Oshoala

Charity Reuben

Francisca Ordega

3) COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Kennedy Boboye

Abdu Maikaba

Fidelis Ilechukwu

4) COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Whyte Ogbonna

Edwin Okon

Ann Chiejine

5) YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Stephen Odey

Nura Mohammed

Ikouwem Udoh

6) YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Rasheedat Ajibade

Anam Imo

Gift Monday

7) TEAM OF THE SEASON

Plateau United

Akwa United

MFM FC

Rivers Angels

Nasarawa Amazons

Ibom Angels

8) GOAL OF THE SEASON

Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM v Rangers)

Shedrack Asiegbu (Abia Warriors v Plateau United)

Oche Salifu (Remo Stars v El Kanemi)