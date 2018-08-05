Enang to Saraki: We are appealing, not compelling… reconvene n’assembly

Ita Enang, senior special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters, is canvassing for the resumption of the national assembly.

Enang said it is not a good time for lawmakers to go on break as there are pending matters that require urgent attention.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had announced the recess a few days early, shortly after security operatives laid siege to the residences of himself and Ike Ekweremadu, his deputy.

The house of representatives is also on recess.

Enang said if the national assembly is not reconvened immediately, it may adversely affect the country.

“We are not compelling them, we are appealing to them,” Enang said on Sunday at a press conference in Lagos.

“We are appealing to senate leadership and all caucuses of the national assembly to see this as a clarion call for the good of the nation. As the liaison officer between NASS and the federal government, I know it is not the intention of the lawmakers to make Nigerians suffer.”

He said the lawmakers’ vacation is usually planned around school holidays so members can spend time with their children, but the pending approval of a supplementary budget to fund the 2018 budget and the 2019 general election should be attended to urgently.

The supplementary funds would enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparation for the 2019 polls.

“This is an election year and the budget has just been appended to hence the urgent need to give approval for supplementary funds for it,” Enang said.

“As a liaison officer between the presidency and the NASS, my duty is to make sure that both arms stay together and work in harmony.”

Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, had also asked Saraki to reconvene plenary.

The senator frowned at the closure of the senate, saying there are “critical matters of urgent national importance” to be discussed by the lawmakers.

The senate is expected to reconvene on September 25.

