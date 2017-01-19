Engineering Council endorses closure of Abuja airport for repairs

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has given their support to the plan by the Federal Government to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for six weeks.

COREN President, Kashim Abdul Ali who led a delegation Wednesday on a visit to the Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika at the Ministry of Transportation however called on the federal government to ensure that Nigerian firms are involved in the procurement.

He also called on the federal government to set motions in place to put a second runway in place while the repair works on the runway is in progress.

He also said it would do the country a lot of good if dedicated monitoring, documentation and accurate daily report on progress of the work is integrated into the framework in order to make room for adjustments, should any need arise.

The federal government has said it has made adequate arrangement to convey air travellers between Abuja and Kaduna by buses and trains free of charge during the period of closure.

Sirika who was elated at the visit told the delegation that based on available facts and checks, traffic would not be as much as the public has made it to look.

According to him, the government is committed to total rehabilitation of the runway in order to make for safety of lives and property hence it was no longer safe to continue to operate on the runway.

He also expressed joy over COREN’s desire to partner with the government by providing professional and technical support while the procurement gets underway.

While assuring the public of their safety in the Kaduna airport, the minister also said, there have been wide consultation with all the stakeholders in the industry and other auxiliary support service providers pointing out that capacity has existed to handle both simple and complex matters that may arise in the course.

He called on those who may incur some financial implications in relocating their businesses to Kaduna to consider that as their contribution to the country as well as a corporate social responsibility.