‘Every Nigerian is equal’ — southern leaders renew call for restructuring

The renewed call by the leaders was the outcome of a mega rally organised by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state on Saturday.

They said restructuring is the best solution to the current challenges confronting the country.

Speaking at the rally, Edwin Clark, leader of PANDEF, said what they were asking for is fair treatment to all Nigerians.

“Nobody is more important than any other person in this country, every Nigerian is equal and all we are asking for is fair treatment for all citizens,” Clark said.

On his part, Nnia Nwodo, president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said restructuring would enhance the unity of the country.

“What we mean by restructuring is fair treatment and justice; restructuring is called for a new Nigeria, which will enhance unity and justice of the people,” Nwodo said.

“Our people need unity, equity and justice as citizens; restructuring implies the structural and a physical paradigm of Nigeria to give all sections a sense of belonging.”

Bala Takaya, president of Middle Belt Forum, explained that the alliance between the south and middle belt is for an “inclusive Nigeria”.

“We hereby, invite fellow Nigerians, desirous of equity, fairness and justice in the affairs of our dear country to join us in the task of moving the country forward.

“Our desire and commitment is that our dear country may resume her delayed journey towards the fulfillment of its manifest destiny,” Takaya said.

Ayo Adebayo, leader of Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political group, also expressed support for the move to restructure the country

Also speaking, Seriake Dickson, Bayelsa governor, commended the leaders for their renewed call for the restructuring of the country.

“We gathered here in Bayelsa, the heart of Ijaw Nation today, for a course for an egalitarian and prosperous Nigeria,” Dickson said.