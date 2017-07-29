EWS Fani Kayode to Rochas Okorocha: You have betrayed Igbo people Publ

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, should be seeking forgiveness from God after betraying Igbo people and his elders.

The former minister made the statement on Thursday through his Special Adviser on Media, Jude Ndukwe.

The statement is a continuation of the media feud between the governor and the former minister.

Okorocha had, on Wednesday, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, described a previous statement by Fani-Kayode as an unintelligent, unprovoked and unwarranted media attack against him. He also said the former minister was living on the glory of his father and grandfather.

Responding, Fani-Kayode said Rochas is obsessed with him and has come to appreciate the fact that there are some things, like class, a good lineage and integrity, that money cannot buy.

He challenged the governor to a public debate to clear up issues between them so that Nigerians can decide for themselves who really has “native sense” between the two contenders.

The statement read in part “We repeat that a man who constantly speaks up for and supports a government that consistently slaughters and routinely massacres his own Igbo people can only be described as a sociopathic self-hating Igbo who is suffering from a terrible and debilitating inferiority complex.”

The statement added that Fani-Kayode and Okorocha can not be compared at all.

“FFK was never a ritualist, a cultist, a 419er, a sodomite, a traitor nor a dirty and unreliable street urchin and scammer.

“He never ruined the lives of millions, bowed before strange gods and slept in coffins to make his money.

“He never sold his soul to the devil or his body to reprobate men who lust for other men in return for money and power.”

SOURCE: PUNCH