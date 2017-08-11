Ex-Barcelona star to storm Cowbell Football Academy

The Cowbell Football Academy Summer Camp holding in Lagos at the National Stadium in Surulere, is set for a thrilling climax.

The three-week event, which will end this weekend, will have former Barcelona star, Gbenga Okunowo in attendance to share his wealth of experience with the youngsters.

John Okhiureh, the General Manager for Multisports Services and Entertainment Limited said all arrangements are in place to have the former U-23 National team captain take the kids on basic football from Friday.

“He will be in on Friday and Saturday to take the kids, we already have his word and we are eagerly waiting to have him,” he said.

The 2017 Cowbell Football Academy Summer Camp have been a beehive of activities since it commenced on July 24.

Former internationals, Segun Odegbami, Johnathan Akpoborie and Franklin Howard among others have all visited the camp to have sessions with the youngsters.

Highly respected individuals outside football including Anders Einarsson, Chief Executive Officer of Promasidor, sponsors and financiers of the Cowbell Football Academy, have also dropped by to charge the children on other qualities they need to make a success of their dreams.

Nkwocha Hyacienth, Technical Director, Cowbell Football Academy, who has been guiding the youngsters through the rudiments of the game, said it has been an exciting three weeks with the kids who have all improved on their knowledge of the round leather game.

“In the first week, what we did was the basics; we have now started applying the basics that we learnt and later the children apply their knowledge in true game situations. By and large it has been a great success,” he said.