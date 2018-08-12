Ex-PDP chairman in Sokoto defects to APC with ‘10,000 supporters’

Abubakar Shehu-Tambuwal, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Sokoto state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with “10,000 supporters”.

According to NAN, Shehu-Tambuwal said they made the decision freely based on their concern to “participate in politics that would facilitate good development”.

He said they were convinced to join the party because of the “viable policies and projects of the APC-led government, adding that leadership and democracy should be about enhancing infrastructure and ensuring development for the people”.

Shehu-Tambuwal is also a former commissioner for education in the state.

Umar Maitafsir, chairman of APC chapter in Tambuwal LGA, said at least 100,000 people from Yabo, Kebbi, Tureta, Dange/Shuni, Bodinga and Shagari local government areas have also decamped from the PDP to the APC.

He described the decamping as “a landmark in the political history of Sokoto south senatorial district,” attributing the move to Shehu-Tambuwal’s credibility and political contribution in the zone as well as in the state.

Speaking while presenting the APC membership card to each of the new members, Sadiq Achida, chairman of the state chapter of the APC, assured the people of a level-playing ground.

Achida said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government would continue to address the challenges being faced by Nigerians through various projects and policies and urged the people to support the party to succeed at all levels.

The development comes one week after Aminu Tambuwal, governor of the state, dumped APC for PDP.