Ex-President Jonathan consoles Governor Dickson over mother’s death

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with Bayelsa’s state Governor Seriake Dickson over the passing on of his mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson, who died at the age of 72.

A statement by Jonathan’s media adviser Mr. Ikechukwu Eze said the former President delivered his condolences to the family of Governor Dickson in a letter he personally signed.

The ex-President who lamented the exit of the matriarch however urged the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that Mrs. Dickson lived a fulfilled life.

He said: “I am saddened by the news of the passage of your dear mother Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson to eternal glory.

“The death of any loved one is always a painful experience that leaves a vacuum in the hearts of those left behind. The loss of a mother is even more distressing. “This is because of the priceless roles mothers play in shaping the lives of individuals and fortunes of nations.

“This is in deed a difficult moment for you, members of your family and all those who were touched by your mother’s kindness. Please be consoled by the fact that Mrs. Dickson left good legacies, having been true to her faith and lived a life worthy of emulation.

“May God Almighty grant her soul eternal rest and bless your family with the grace and strength to bear the irreparable loss.”