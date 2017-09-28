Ex-President Jonathan debunks Okorocha’s claim on inducements

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, has debunked the reported claim by Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha
that he offered him huge sums of money and other
inducements ahead of the 2015 presidential elections.
In a statement issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan dismissed the claims as lies, stressing that he did not need Okorocha to garner votes in the South East, which he described as the former President’s political stronghold.
Jonathan, who insisted he never had any conversations with Okorocha
ahead of the 2015 elections, also affirmed that he (Jonathan) was not in the habit of making frivolous promises.
“We offer to quickly dismiss these claims as lies, because we
are clear in our minds that such conversation never happened, the statement said.”
SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:
The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement
credited to Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, and published in the
New Telegraph newspaper of Wednesday 27 September 2017, where he was
quoted to have said that former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan
offered him an influential ministry and huge sums of money to dump his
party ahead of the 2015 elections, which he rejected. We offer to
quickly dismiss these claims as lies, because we are clear in our
minds that such conversation never happened.
“We are wondering whether this truly came from the governor because we
are sure that even Governor Okorocha himself did not believe that
anybody would accept these claims. In the first place it sounded
irrational and absurd. Besides, it was obvious to all and sundry that,
the South East, being Dr. Jonathan’s political stronghold, the
ex-President did not need Okorocha to win in the zone.
“However, to set the records straight, we make bold to say that former
President Jonathan never made any contact with Okorocha, ahead of the
2015 elections. The claim of an offer of “an influential ministry” is
also quite surprising because the former President was not in the
habit of making frivolous promises, especially pertaining to
Government positions and offices. All those who had either worked
closely with him in any capacity, or served in Dr. Jonathan’s
administration can bear testimony to the fact that idle talk is not
his style.
“Since we know that the only proof the purveyors of this bribery
allegation could offer is to probably claim that the transaction
happened in a dream, we can only offer the Governor sincere advice, to
avoid rumours and twaddle, and get down to the business of
result-oriented governance. Governor Okorocha would have served his
state better, if he directed his enormous drive to creating growth and
development opportunities for the good people of Imo State, rather
than allowing himself to be drawn into dissipating his energy on
platitudes and propaganda.”