Ex-President Jonathan debunks Okorocha’s claim on inducements

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, has debunked the reported claim by Imo state Governor Rochas Okorocha

that he offered him huge sums of money and other

inducements ahead of the 2015 presidential elections.

In a statement issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan dismissed the claims as lies, stressing that he did not need Okorocha to garner votes in the South East, which he described as the former President’s political stronghold.

Jonathan, who insisted he never had any conversations with Okorocha

ahead of the 2015 elections, also affirmed that he (Jonathan) was not in the habit of making frivolous promises.

“We offer to quickly dismiss these claims as lies, because we

are clear in our minds that such conversation never happened, the statement said.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement

credited to Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, and published in the

New Telegraph newspaper of Wednesday 27 September 2017, where he was

quoted to have said that former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

offered him an influential ministry and huge sums of money to dump his

party ahead of the 2015 elections, which he rejected. We offer to

quickly dismiss these claims as lies, because we are clear in our

minds that such conversation never happened.

“We are wondering whether this truly came from the governor because we

are sure that even Governor Okorocha himself did not believe that

anybody would accept these claims. In the first place it sounded

irrational and absurd. Besides, it was obvious to all and sundry that,

the South East, being Dr. Jonathan’s political stronghold, the

ex-President did not need Okorocha to win in the zone.

“However, to set the records straight, we make bold to say that former

President Jonathan never made any contact with Okorocha, ahead of the

2015 elections. The claim of an offer of “an influential ministry” is

also quite surprising because the former President was not in the

habit of making frivolous promises, especially pertaining to

Government positions and offices. All those who had either worked

closely with him in any capacity, or served in Dr. Jonathan’s

administration can bear testimony to the fact that idle talk is not

his style.

“Since we know that the only proof the purveyors of this bribery

allegation could offer is to probably claim that the transaction

happened in a dream, we can only offer the Governor sincere advice, to

avoid rumours and twaddle, and get down to the business of

result-oriented governance. Governor Okorocha would have served his

state better, if he directed his enormous drive to creating growth and

development opportunities for the good people of Imo State, rather

than allowing himself to be drawn into dissipating his energy on

platitudes and propaganda.”