Exclusive : DG DSS loses his Cool, Descends on Editors

Last Thursday’s media briefing had been rescheduled many times. When it finally held it had in attendance the service chiefs, heads of all the spy agencies, the ministers of information and internal affairs , senior editors from news rooms across the country. The session was going on smoothly with government officials playing the usual game of blaming journalists for all that ails the government, until what seemed a harmless question was treated like a grenade lobbed into Yellow House headquarters of the DSS. Publisher of newsdiaryonline.com, Danlami Nmodu, stood up to bemoan the seeming lack of unity in the presidency and his illustration was the the roiling Magu, DSS tango at the Senate: how the presidency could forward a name to the Senate and then proceed to to sabotage it ?

That was all Lawal Daura , Director General of the Department of State Security Service , could stomach as related by multiple sources at the session. “ Some of you don’t know what you are doing”, he began. “If not for work, what would be doing in the same room with many of you? I was spokesperson to the NSO around 1986. What’s the big deal in the media? Many of you are ignorant and compromised. He (Ibrahim Magu) keeps making spurious claims of discovering huge sums of money, have you ever asked him for evidence? Have you ever asked to see the evidence of his wild claims? You won’t , because you believe his lies. Instead you are coming here to ask me rude questions”. At this point the unease was close to boiling point in the room as many journalists were glancing at the doors. That was when Information Minister, Lai Mohammed intervened. He rebuked Lawal Daura mildly and apologised to the journalists before the session continued.

A source at the session described Lawal Daura as an “arrogant” man. Nigerian Times checks revealed that this wasn’t the first time the DG was going to betray his high office in a fit of anger. Last year, a day after the agency had raided and arrested judges across the land in the dead of night, a boastful Lawal Daura had told editors summoned to control the narrative that who were judges that the DSS should fret about them. That he had applied to the president to lift the immunity of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, so that he could interrogate him in relation to an on-going investigation. The president did. And Daura interrogated the Vice President twice. Multiple journalists at the briefing confirmed the rant to Nigerian Times.