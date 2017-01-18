EXCLUSIVE: Why Air Force jet bombed IDP camp in Borno

The accidental dropping of a bomb on an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Rann in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State, which lead to the death of over 50 persons including foreign aid workers, was due principally to defects in the aircraft, Nigerian Times has learnt from sources in the Nigerian military.

The source informed this paper that the dropping of the bomb on the civilian camp could have been avoided had the Nigeria Air Force phased out the Alpha jet from which the deadly bomb fell.

He said the jet had become obsolete having been phased out by its manufacturers 25 years ago. He said there were operational problems with the jet, chief of which was its inability to properly home in on targets from very long distance. He disclosed that the pilot who flew the mission most likely dropped the bomb from very far up in the altitude and thus could not target properly.

Explaining why the pilot may have flown very high before dropping the bomb, the source said:

“You know the insurgents have in their possession, anti-aircraft weapons with which they can take down a plane from the sky. In order to avoid being shot down, our pilots usually fly at very high altitudes to carry out sorties. At that level with the haze and poor navigational equipment, it is very difficult to hit target.”

Shedding light on why the Air Force continued using the aircraft despite its many shortcomings, he explained that it had no option as the plane; defective as it may appear, remained the best the service had.

“We really do not have an option. We have long sought alternatives but have always run into a brick wall. Recently, we tried acquiring the A-29 Super Tucano Light Attack Aircraft from Brazil but we were frustrated by the American government, which blocked the transaction on the grounds that the Nigerian military was engaged in gross violations of human rights under this government.

The same thing happened when we tried to purchase the Chinook Helicopter during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan,” the source said.

Nigerian Times investigations reveal that the tragedy at the Rann IDP Camp may not be the last if urgent steps are not taken to retired the Alpha Jet, which though has served the Nigerian military and national well, is clearly ill-suited for modern warfare particularly in counter-insurgency.

With its production having stopped two and half decades ago, procuring parts has proved a difficult challenge for the Air Force. This paper learnt that not too long ago, brake pads for the plane was sourced from the M15 Helicopter, which was converted to use for the Alpha at Innoson Motors in Nnewi, Anambra State.

As Nigerians and the larger global community tries to come to terms with the tragedy, the Nigerian military, this paper learnt, has set up a panel to unravel events leading to the bombing of the civilian camp. The Nigerian Army, this paper gathered, is insisting on a thorough investigation having lost an undisclosed number of men in the accidental bombing.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the jets would likely be on duty in the Gambia if the Economic Community of African States (ECOWAS), goes ahead with proposed military action against President Yahya Jammeh who has refused to leave office after being defeated in a presidential election in December 2016.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Air Force top brass led by its chief, Sadiq Abubakar, converged on Kainji, Niger State, where the Air Force boss briefed men selected for duty in the Gambia.