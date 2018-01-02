EXCLUSIVE: Yusuf Buhari’s coma induced, injuries not life threatening-doctor

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari is in induced coma, Nigerian Times investigation has revealed.

Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident in December 2018, sustained multiple fractures including injuries to the head. He has been in coma since being admitted at Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja.

Nigerian Times checks on Yusuf’s condition revealed that contrary to fears that the severity of injuries sustained by the President’s son was responsible for him slipping into coma, his comatose state has actually being induced by the doctors. One of the doctors treating him told this paper that Yusuf had actually woken up some days ago but that circumstances constrained the physicians attending to him to put him back to sleep.

“The thing to note is that even though he sustained multiple fractures and injury to the head, his condition is not as life threatening as it has made out to be. The young man’s condition is stable; he is doing fine. As a matter of fact, he woke up a few days ago but we had to put him back to sleep because he was complaining of severe pains from the fractures he had received,” the doctor who asked not to be named, said.

He said Yusuf will get better in no time noting that physicians are working round the clock to ensure he returns to full health within the shortest time possible.

The accident involving the President’s son attracted much attention with many Nigerians sympathizing with the first family and others calling attention to the recklessness of Yusuf in engaging in such dangerous and expensive pastime.