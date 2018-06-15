EXTRA: ‘Mystical pig’ predicts Super Eagles will reach World Cup semi-finals

A pig said to have psychic powers has predicted that the Super Eagles will play up to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, Daily Mail reports.

Popularly known as “Mystic Marcus”, the black micro pig has a knack for predicting winners and rightly picked Donald Trump as winner of the US presidential election over Hilary Clinton.

The pig also correctly predicted the results of the 2016 Brexit vote, as well as Germany’s victory at the 2014 World Cup.

To predict, all the psychic pig needs to do is sniff apple bearing markers – such as pictures or flags – and eat the apple that has markers for the winner.

It was offered apples with flags denoting the 32 teams that will compete for the World Cup.



Juliette Stevens, Mystic Marcus’ owner said that the pig has a 100 percent winning streak because of its “special powers”.

“Marcus is the seventh child of a seventh child and apparently they’re gifted with special powers so maybe that’s where it comes from,” she said.

“A few years ago I was invited on a radio show because of Paul the octopus predicting results and they wanted to see if I had any animals that had the ability.

“I hadn’t tried the seventh child theory out so thought I’d give it a go.

“They used apples and oranges and Marcus predicted the football results, it was amazing.”

Mystic Marcus has joined the ranks of “magical” animals like Paul, a psychic Octopus that became very popular at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa after correctly predicting the results of eight games including the finals.

Other countries chosen by Mystic Marcus to reach the semi-finals include Argentina, Belgium and Uruguay.