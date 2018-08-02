Ezekwesili: Buhari enjoys the trappings of being president — not the hard work that comes with it

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, says President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys the trapping of being president but shies away from the hard work that comes with the job.

Reacting to Buhari’s scheduled holiday trip to London in a series of tweets, Ezekwesili said the president has not worked hard enough to earn a holiday.

“Some things have become pretty obvious now. Our president honestly enjoys the trappings of being president but not the hard work and toiling that come with it,” she tweeted.

She said holiday is an extended period of leisure and recreation spent after having worked hard over a period of time.

“Have you earned a holiday? Then go on holiday. Have you not earned a holiday? Then just find a seat and try working hard for a change.”

On Wednesday, Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, announced that Buhari will, on Friday, proceed on a 10-day holiday to London.

He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be in charge of the country during the period.

“In compliance with section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the president of the senate, and the speaker, house of representatives to that effect,” he had said.

Last year, Buhari spent a total of 152 days in London in the course of medical treatment.

His absence sparked speculations about his health but when he returned Buhari said he was prepared to continue doing the job Nigerians elected him to do.