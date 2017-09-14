Ezekwesili warns Buhari: Do not alienate entire Igbo

Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid making the mistake of ostracising the entire Igbo ethnic group over the agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reacting to the military’s Operation Python Dance in the south-east region and the present state of unease in Abia, Ezekwesili said Buhari as a leader “must build a bond” with all his people.

She said all the people in the north can’t be categorised as Boko Haram insurgents, and as such, the people of the south-east do not deserve to be treated as “incendiary agitators”.

Ezekwesili, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, said it is unbecoming of a leader to “send signals” that he abhors a group of people under his leadership.

In a series of tweets directed at Buhari, she said: “Do not alienate the entire Igbo ethnic group cos of a few that govt can use appropriate mechanisms to respond to any misconduct.

“All people of north-east Nigeria are not equal to Boko Haram. All people of south-east Nigeria cannot be equal to incendiary agitators.

“The leader of a country cannot be friends only of those he/she likes. No. That is not leadership. The leader builds up groups. Not divide.

“You cannot lead only those that worship and swear by you. You are the leader. You must carry the burden even of those that detest you.

“It the lowliest form of churlishness that is unbecoming of a leader to send signals that you dislike anyone of the groups you lead.

“A real leader does not suffer from the destructive disease of ethnic prejudice. It endangers his/her people & real leaders cannot bear such.”