Fast track peace process in Niger Delta, Dickson urges FG

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on the Federal Government to fast-track the ongoing peace process in the Niger Delta, with a view to building consensus on the economic, political and security issues to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Governor Dickson, who made the call at the wreath-laying ceremony of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations in Yenagoa on Sunday, expressed his administration’s commitment towards partnering with all stakeholders to maintain law and order in the state.

According to the Governor, Bayelsa has no room for any form of criminality, including kidnapping, pipeline vandalism and sea piracy, and therefore, urged all aggrieved parties to adopt dialogue in resolving the issues.

He also called on the leadership of the various security agencies in the country to handle the deployment of their officers and men in a manner that would promote the overall national interest, rather than achieve partisan objectives.

“We condemn the reckless deployment of security person for parochial reasons. This state at an appropriate time will resist it. But Bayelsa is ready to work with every security official deployed to the state to create a stable and enabling environment to protect lives and our strategic national assets.”

Governor Dickson, who maintained that Bayelsa and the entire Niger Delta Region cannot make any meaningful progress in terms of investments and job creation, stressed the need for all to work together to achieve enduring peace and development.

While appreciating the sacrifices and contributions of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Governor particularly lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the various service chiefs for the recent successes recorded in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

He emphasized the need for all levels of government and other stakeholders to continually support the nation’s fallen and surviving heroes to enhance their welfare as well as promote the training of the armed forces as they perform the critical role of protecting the democratic tenets and territorial integrity of the country.

Governor Dickson, who commended President Buhari for directing his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to visit states of the Niger Delta, announced the state government’s readiness to receive and engage the Federal Government team in a productive dialogue.

The governor was joined in the laying of wreaths by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Retd), Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Konbowei Benson, state Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, represented by the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah.

Others include the Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, service commanders in the state, the Assistant Commandant General and Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mr Effiom Igirigi and a representative of widows of the fallen heroes.