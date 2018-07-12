Fayose collapses as police teargas Ekiti Govt House

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose was said to have collapsed after series of teargas attack in Ekiti Government House on Wednesday by the police.

Fayose had mobilised citizens of Ekiti State to embark on a peaceful rally towards the Saturday gubernatorial election.

He reportedly collapsed as security operatives allegedly besieged and fired teargas at the Government House.

But watchers on seeing the pictures of the purported collapse said Fayose was only acting out a script to discredit the APC and the police.