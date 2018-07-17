Fayose meets Ewi over harassment, withdrawal of security

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday made his first public appearance since his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, lost the Saturday’s governorship election.

Fayose, who went to the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, the Aladesanmi III, was mobbed by the people in areas such as Okesa, Oja Bisi, Oja oba, Irona and Oke Oriomi.

At the palace of the Ewi, the governor said it was unfortunate that he and his supporters were still being hounded after the election had come and gone.

He said, “I have come to officially tell you, sir, as the Paramount Ruler of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, that the Government House was invaded by the police. As we speak, over 300 innocent people are in detention. Since the day of the election, I have not been able to come out. My security aides have been withdrawn, continuously I have been harassed. It is dark hours in our history.

“After the poll on Saturday, my wife was prevented from entering the Government House for about 45 minutes. Since last Wednesday, security agents had laid siege to the Government House, and were subjecting people to untold hardship coming in or going out.

“The poll has come and gone irrespective of what we went through. The constitution says I am still the governor till October 16 this year. Our state radio and television stations have been shut down. And there has been no means of getting across to our people.

“It was only this morning that security agents at the entrance of the Government House were withdrawn. If we have been robbed, I still have a right to life and my family has a right to life too.”

Fayose lamented that his security aides had not been restored while the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, had a retinue of security aides around him.

“The man that won has three units of the police protecting him. All my security men have been withdrawn since last Wednesday. I am only left with just a few.

“Harassing me is not in the interest of democracy. People must intervene before things go out of hand. I don’t know why we should be in this situation in 2018,” he said.

Oba Adejugbe, in his reply, thanked God that nobody died during the poll.

“As if we knew, monarchs arranged many meetings before the election and pleaded with everybody that before, during and after the poll, we don’t want any trouble. We said then that whoever wins, there should be no problem. The way I see you, I know something is happening. You rarely wear this type of dress in the palace.

“I will convey your message to the Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, who is the Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and we spoke this morning and we were worried about your whereabouts.”

Oba Adejugbe appealed to security agencies to restore the governor’s security aides.

“As Ekiti leaders, we will intervene. You, Fayemi and Eleka (Prof. Kolapo Olusola) are our sons. Peace must be allowed to reign. We need peace in our state,” he said.