Fayose storms Zenith Bank, withdraws N5m from contentious account

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose on Thursday stormed the Ado-Ekiti branch of the Zenith Bank to make withdrawal from his hitherto frozen account following a federal high court order asking the bank to de-freeze the governor’s account.

Governor Fayose who made a withdrawal of N5 million in cash thanked Nigerians for standing with him and against the recklessness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

The account belonging to Fayose had been frozen by the EFCC on the ground that it had been used to launder money from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd).

A High Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Tuesday ordered that the account be defrozen.