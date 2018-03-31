Fayose to Osinbajo: PDP has offloaded corrupt elements to APC

Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says most of the people Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo accused of mismanaging Nigeria’s resources are key figures in the current administration.

In recent times, Osinbajo has made strong allegations against the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

At the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium on Thursday, the vice-president vowed not to stop talking about the alleged corruption of Jonathan’s government.

But Fayose asked the nation’s number two citizen to observe the situation around him.

“If the VP can look around himself with honest eyes, he will see majority of those who called the shots during previous PDP governments that he claimed mismanaged the country’s resources are holding sensitive positions in this present government,” he said.

He also spoke about the “sudden and mysterious disappearance” of key prosecution witnesses in cases involving former PDP members that had decamped to the ruling APC.

“Today, even prosecution witnesses are suddenly disappearing in corruption cases involving those who have decamped to the APC and properties once seized are being returned to them. Obviously, PDP has purged itself of corrupt elements in its fold and offloaded them to the APC,” he said.