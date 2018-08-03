Fayose’s deputy asks tribunal to declare him winner of Ekiti election

Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recent governorship election in Ekiti, has challenged the result of the poll won by Kayode Fayemi.

Olusola, current deputy governor of the state, filed a petition at the Ekiti election petition tribunal on Friday, kicking against the result as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fayemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 197,459 votes while the PDP candidate had 178,121 votes, a margin of 19,338.

Olusola asked the tribunal to declare him the authentic winner of the poll, on the ground that the exercise was “marred” by various irregularities including intimidation and use of force.

The PDP had earlier said it would challenge the result of the election in court.

The party accused the APC of using “federal might” to intimidate voters and their supporters during the exercise.