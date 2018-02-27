Federal University Dutse ‘develops’ herbal anti-diabetic, anti-cancer drugs

Salihu Ibrahim Isma’il, department of biochemistry, Federal Unversity Dutse, Jigawa, has developed herbal anti-diabetic and anti-cancer drugs.

Fatima Batul-Muktar, the vice-chancellor of the university, disclosed this in Dutse on Monday.

“I am glad to inform you that one of our staff, Dr Salihu Ibrahim Isma’il of the Biochemistry Department has developed a herbal anti-diabetic and anti-cancer drugs,” Fatima-Batul said.

The vice chancellor said the anti-diabetic drug has successfully passed a pre-clinical stage.

She said it has also gotten ethical approval for a clinical trial by Kano State Hospitals Management Board (KSHMB).

According to her, the clinical trial will soon commence at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital (MAWSH), Kano.

Batul-Muktar, who identified research as one of the important works of a university, said the varsity’s academic staffers have successfully completed 16 research works in different fields since its establishment in 2011, adding that “19 research works are currently ongoing”.

Meanwhile, she also disclosed that fifty four students of the institution graduated with first class.

Batul-Muktar said of the 427 graduating students, 223 made second class upper, 149 had second class lower, while only a student made third class.

“At inception in 2011/2012 academic session with five academic departments and three faculties, the university has now increased its academic departments to 19 and five faculties,” she said.

According to her, the students’ population has steadily increased from 202 to 5,963.

