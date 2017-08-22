FG approves massive shakeup, promotions in aviation agencies

As part of efforts to reposition aviation agencies, and with the belief that a well-motivated workforce would result in improved service delivery and optimum productivity, the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has approved the massive clearance of promotion backlogs in the agencies.

According to the Minister, the approval has been given in order to fill vacancies which had been created as a result of earlier promotions, retirements and reliefs, and to further boost the morale of staff of the agencies who had stagnated over time.

In line with the approval, thirteen (13) Assistant General Managers (GMs) in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been promoted to the rank of General Managers (GMs), while at the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET), three (3) Assistant General Managers have been promoted to Deputy General Managers, with a Chief Meteorologist uplifted to the position of Assistant General Manager.

Similarly, the exercise has seen the promotion of nine (9) Deputy General Managers at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to the position of General Managers while a total of thirty-six Assistant General Managers were promoted to the rank of Deputy General Managers.

The Federal Government has also approved some reorganizations at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and inter-agency postings to ensure better productivity and efficiency.

Among the approvals, is the appointment of Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba as the new Airport Manager, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, a position formally held by Nehemiah Auta who has been redeployed to the FAAN Headquarters as Deputy General Manager, Operations.

Also, a new Director, Human Resources, Mr Anozie Norris has been appointed for the Authority. He replaces Hajia Salamatu Eluma who has been redeployed to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) as Director, Human Resources. A new General Manager, Accounts, Kabir Mohammed has also been appointed for the Authority.

Similarly, the Director, Finance and Accounts (FAAN) has been redeployed to the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in the same capacity, while the Assistant General Manager, Air Transport Regulations, Hajia Mariam Ismail, has also been moved to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

According to the Minister, the appointments and postings which take immediate effect, would galvanize a robust service delivery in the sector in line with the set objectives of the present Administration to reform the aviation industry.

James A. Odaudu

Deputy Director, Press & Public Affairs