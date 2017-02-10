FG files asset falsification charges against Justices Ngwuta, Ademola

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Danladi Umar, on Thursday approved the filing of cases against Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta of Supreme Court and Justice Adeniyi Ademola of Federal High Court, Abuja.

The tribunal’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ibraheem AL-Hassan, said this in a statement Thursday.

Both judges are already standing trials at Federal and FCT High Court, respectively, on fraud allegations.

On Thursday, Adeogun Phillips, the prosecution counsel in the lawsuit against Mr. Ngwuta, stepped down from the case.

Mr. Phillips withdrew from the case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the News Agency Nigeria reported. It was not immediately clear why he took the decision.

Mr. Al-Hassan said the CCT chairman received the new charges separately on Wednesday, from the office of Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He said the charges which ranged from non-declaration of assets to false asset declaration preferred against the two Judges, were signed by Hajara Yusuf, the Principal State Counsel.

Mr. Al-Hassan said Mr. Ngwuta was charged with 10-count charge bordering on false asset declaration and Mr. Ademola, two-count charge on non-declaration of assets.

He said both offences were contrary to Section 15 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, adding that they were offences punishable under Section 23 (2) of the same Act.

“Details of the counts are contained in the charge sheets. This is to confirm the receipt and subsequent approval of the charges by the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal.

“The tribunal would in due course communicate dates fixe for the arraignment of the Judges,’’ he said.

SOURCE: Premium Times