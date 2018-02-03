FG renames Federal University Ebonyi after Ekwueme

The federal government has renamed the Federal University Nduflu Alike, Ebonyi state, after Alex Ekwueme, former vice-president, who died in London last year.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo announced this at a funeral service for the deceased in Oko, Anambra state.

Osinbajo said the government decided to rename the school after the great Nigerian as a way of immortalising him.

“It is a singular and honour and privilege for me to join you here today to celebrate the life and times of a true Nigerian icon and statesman, Alex Ekwueme, grand commander of the order of the Niger (GCON),” Osinbajo said.

“We do not rememeber him today because he was an accomplished scholar, although he was, how many professors can boast of seven university degrees? Neither do we celebrate him because of his architectural prowess, although he established an architectural firm- considered a best in class- and it won him both fame and fortune.

“We also do not celebrate him merely because he has held high public office- and he did-making history as the first elected civilian vice president of Nigeria. We celebrate Alex Ekwueme because he practised the eternal principles that set men and women apart from their peers, whether they are poor or rich, famous or unknown.

“The principles of personal sacrifice for others, service to those who cannot offer a reward, courage of one’s convictions, bravery in the face of terror. As vice president, he set an excellent example of loyalty, discipline, team spirit, fidelity to the nation and all its peoples.

“Alex Ekwueme now lives in the hearts of the multitudes of those he profoundly touched, those who cannot repay, those who his generosity and kindness transformed in tangible and intangible ways.

“No reward or commendation will ever be truly sufficient from a grateful nation to one of her best and brightest sons.

“We therefore offer a token- and so it’s my pleasure to announce that in the commemoration of the life and contribution of our nation, by Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, GCON, the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved and directed that the Federal University Ndufo Alike, Ebonyi state, be now renamed and become known as the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufo Alike, Ebonyi state.”

The government of former President Goodluck Jonathan established the university February 26, 2011.

