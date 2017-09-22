FG tackles multiple charges, infrastructure, other issues at airports

In response to various complaints by stakeholders on issues bedeviling the aviation sector in Nigeria, the Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika has inaugurated the Task-force on Regulatory Matters in Aviation Sector.

The committee which was set up on the directive of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was given the assignment to look into the payment of multiple charges by operators, state of infrastructure at the airports and the negotiations of Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the civil aviation industry is very dynamic and has its components interfacing with the public creating the need to maintain global service standards. “There is only one aviation in the world and we can’t be different,” he said.

He urged the members of the committee to do justice to the issues and lay them to rest finally as the current administration takes every assignment seriously.

Members of the task force are: Minister of State Aviation (Chairman), Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Director General NCAA, Managing Director FAAN, Managing Director NAMA, Capt. Noggie Maggison , Mr. Allen Onyema, Kashim Shettima, Capt Mohammed Joji, Dept of Air Transport Management and AITA Representative.