Finally, Buhari arrives Nigeria after 103 days in London

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Nigeria Saturday, after nearly four months in the United Kingdom where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The Nigerian Airforce plane carrying Mr. Buhari landed at the Abuja international airport at exactly 4.36 p.m. Nigerian time.

Dozens of state officials were at the airport to receive the president.

The governors at the airport included governors of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyeson Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Bala.

Among those at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, as well as other presidential aides.

Others at the airports are the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Babagana Monguno; the Director-General, State Security Service, SSS, Lawal Daura, and other dignitaries.

The president took a national salute from the Presidential Guards Brigade while cultural groups sang and danced to welcome him back home.

Mr. Buhari, who appeared in traditional attires with a cap, later rode in a motorcade to the presidential villa.

He is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7 a.m.

President Buhari left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of his medical treatment in London.