Firms slam N500 million suit on SEC for freezing account

Two firms, Flexus Global Solution and Investment Limited and Port Harcourt Flexible Co­operative

Investment and Credit Society Limited, have dragged the Securities and Exchange Commission, Onuoha

Onucha, Tinsha Immaculate, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. and Diamond Bank Plc, to court for allegedly

freezing their accounts unlawfully.

The cooperative organisations maintained that the defendants had no right to confiscate and take over

their property unlawfully.

The plaintiffs claimed that SEC and other defendants closed their bank accounts on the claim that the

plaintiffs were under the regulatory control of SEC.

In a suit numbered, FHC/ABJ/CS/995/2016, which they filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja, the

plaintiffs prayed the court to compel the defendants to unfreeze their bank accounts.

In their originating summons, the plaintiffs contended that lending money to members of a cooperative

society and receiving cash investment from members based on agreement to pay interest was not subject

to SEC’s control.

The plaintiffs contended that they were not under the control of the SEC, arguing that their businesses

were not among those listed under SEC’s regulatory jurisdiction.

According to them, activities of a co­operative society, which is a voluntary body of individuals united

in one economic bond, were protected by law and not open to interference by SEC.

“It was ultra vires and illegal for the defendants to seal off the office of the plaintiffs in the manner

complained of, or arrest and detain staff of the plaintiffs, confiscate the plaintiffs’ office equipment,

impound the passport of the plaintiffs’ Managing Director and freeze the plaintiffs’ bank accounts,” the

plaintiffs contended in their originating summons.

Among other reliefs, the plaintiffs are seeking a court order, “mandating the 1st to 3rd defendants to

jointly and severally pay to the plaintiffs the sum of N500m, being damages for unlawfully confiscating

the assets of the plaintiffs, including laptop computers and others.

“An order of the court mandating the defendants, jointly and severally to unfreeze the bank accounts of

the plaintiffs.”