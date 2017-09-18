Five Northern governors depart for South-east, South-south on peace mission

Five Northern governors will on Monday depart for the South-east and South-south on a two-day visit to douse tension and promote peace and dialogue among all sections of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the governor of Sokoto State, Imam Imam, the team is being led by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shattima.

Others in the delegation are Governors Aminu Masari of Katsina, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and Simon Lalong of Plateau states.

“The delegation will hold meetings with their counterparts in Rivers, Abia and Imo States,” Mr. Imam stated.

“Apart from the visit to political leaderships in those states, the delegation is expected to meet with traditional and religious leaders. They

will also confer with Northerners resident in those states.

“Importantly, the delegation will reassure their counterparts in the South-south and South-east that all Nigerians are free to stay in all parts of the country, especially in the North, and that the entire North stands with the people of South-east in this period of heightened tension.”

He said the visit has the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that the consultations would continue with all stakeholders so as to enhance unity and peace in Nigeria.

SOURCE: Premium Times