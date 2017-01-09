Five suicide bombers kill 8 in Maiduguri – Police

Eight people have been confirmed dead after multiple suicide blasts hit Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday, police said.

One of those killed was an operative of the Civilian-JTF, while five were suicide bombers.

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers struck at different locations late on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, a deputy superintendent, said in a statement on Monday morning that there were two separate attacks that occurred between 8.20 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

Mr. Isuku said the first attack was carried out by three males, while the second was an explosion caused by two female suicide bombers.

“At about 2020hrs (10.20pm) of yesterday 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint,” said the spokesperson.

“The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them, and a Civilian-JTF.

“Two Ak47 rifles were recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

“Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange. Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion. Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today. Normalcy has since returned to these areas,” police said.