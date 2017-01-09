Football penalty game debuts in Abuja

A new sport lottery game, Dakinda Penalty Game is set to be launched in Abuja, the federal capital territory.

The launch which will take place Thursday at its game point at the FCT sports center, Garki, Area 10 Abuja will attract thousands of sports enthusiasts and stars.

Dakinda Penalty Game is the 1st online and live participation game where players, winners and losers win instant cash up to N1m and other cash prizes in monthly raffle draws.

Read complete press statement:

Gentlemen of the Press, I am delighted to have you here today on the occasion of our pre-launch press briefing heralding the official Launch of the Dakinda Penalty Game. Good morning to you all and welcome.

Let’s begin with a couple of updates. It is heart-warming that the opt-ins to our Dakinda network from the Nigerian public achieved a 3000 mark in just 28 days, which drives home the reality that our people just cannot wait to start playing the Dakinda Penalty Game. Also, Microsoft Nigeria has indicated its willingness to partner with Dakinda to host and deploy windows versions of our mobile game. These are results of our resolve to hit the ground running as soon as we are open to the public.

Today we are here to talk about Dakinda Football For Every Home’s Ltd’s novel block-buster product; the Dakinda Penalty Game. When we conceived the ideas for this game in 2012 at a sporting event, I still remember reaching out for the nearest paper napkin to write down this dream and we’ve assiduously worked on it since then.

The Dakinda Penalty Game is a revolutionary Sports Lottery Game, at an unbelievable access fee of N100 but with enormous rewards. Every N100 ticket possesses the potential to WIN you N5, 000 instantly when you Score a goal. The Game does not only give the player TRUE opportunities to WIN but the outcome is primarily determined by his/her own playing skills.

The Penalty Game is in a Class of its own and there are no limits to what players can achieve. Even without formal invitations, many Nigerians have expressed their interests in being our commissioned agents nationwide already.

Having noted that let me add here that youth restiveness and vices are expected to be on the decline after we launch this laudable initiative this week. The Dakinda Penalty Game is designed to increase the entertainment value of football with focus on taking spot-kicks. With just 1 Ball and 1 Goal, eligible players can make money from football and truly live up to our slogan of ‘#ShowYourPassion’. Our playground located at the Old parade Ground Area 10 Garki is the Venue for our Grand Opening and Launch of the Dakinda Penalty Game. This will take place on Thursday, 12th January 2017 at 11am, following our Pep-Rally on the 11th January 2017. We are in partnership with the Nigerian Legend; Kanu Nwankwo, to bring smiles to the faces of all Nigerian families, as we bring football to EVERY Home across the globe.

Allow me to note here that prominent dignitaries both within and outside the country, will grace the occasion, led by the former Super Eagles’ Skipper, Nwankwo Kanu, who is our brand ambassador. Other Special Guests include: The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Distinguished Senators and Members of the House of Assembly as well as the Leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation and a host of other Government functionaries.

Gentlemen of the Press, Dakinda Penalty Game, as I noted earlier, has an online version which can be downloaded on the Android Store for free. As is the case with the LIVE Playground version of our Game, all tickets purchased at our Grounds nationwide and Online via our Mobile App, are automatically entered into the Monthly Raffle Draws which will be aired LIVE on National Television, where Lucky players will WIN from N50, 000 to N1, 000,000 and even All Categories with our PLEXING Technique, which will give the POWER of CONTROL to the Players.

Also, we have the Sports Goods Merchandising arm of the Dakinda Family, which is dedicated to the production of sports equipments such as: Football Boots, Jerseys, Footballs, Sports Bags, Tracksuits, etc.

It is incontrovertible that there exists no indigenous sports brand for Africa today, the major brands from the West control the African Market. This presents a strategic opportunity for a truly Nigerian Brand to serve our African neighbours.

As a fore-taste of what Nigeria and our Local F.As can expect from Dakinda, we have deployed a Dakinda Sports Shop at the Dakinda Penalty Game premises within the Old Parade Ground Area 10 Abuja. Here you can purchase FIFA standard match balls, customised/customizable jerseys, sports apparels etc. Nigerians are assured of the Highest Standards and Quality of all our goods.

In Conclusion, as a Football Legend once said, “Football is what unites us as a people, football is the only thing that can always bring the broadest smile to the face of anyone who catches it.”

Thank you and welcome to the world of Dakinda Penalty Game. Free Penalty Game Tickets will be given to the first 100 guests at the official Launch on Thursday 12th January 2017 by 11am at the Old Parade Ground Area 10 Garki Abuja.