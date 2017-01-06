Foreign airline operators kick against proposed shutdown of Abuja airport

Representatives of foreign airline operators say the Kaduna airport is not an option to them during the period the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be under repairs.

On December 19, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, said the Abuja airport would be closed for six weeks between February and March 2017 to enable repair on the damaged runway.

Sirika also announced the choice of Kaduna international airport as the alternative.

But according to DAILY TRUST, Osho Joseph, a representative of the international airlines operators, while speaking at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday, said the Kaduna airport may be a good option for local airlines but not for foreign.

“We believe Kaduna may be an alternative for local operators but definitely not for international airline operators. But we will get back on this,” Joseph said.

Sirika said the federal government would ensure that the foreign airlines are comfortable if they chose to fly to Kaduna.

“On whether some of the international airlines won’t fly to Kaduna, that’s an economic decision. But we will ensure they are comfortable if they choose to fly to Kaduna. Kaduna has the capacity to take jumbo jets and B777s,” the minister said.

“What I have is not final. We are still open to new knowledge on this matter. At the end of our preparation, stakeholders will be invited to inspect Kaduna to ask further questions.”

He assured stakeholders that security would be guaranteed “within the airport, Kaduna Metropolitan City, en route to railway station and along Kaduna-Abuja road”.

