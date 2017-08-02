Former Super Eagle, Franklin Howard predicts bright future for youngsters at Cowbell Football Academy

A former Nigeria international, Franklin Howard has predicted a bright future ahead for the youngsters taking part in the Cowbell Football Academy 2017 Summer Camp currently ongoing at the Main bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Howard who was the pioneering captain of the Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles was on hand on Wednesday to share his wealth of knowledge in the round leather game with the kids and he was particularly impressed with the organization of the summer camp.

“What I saw really impressed me, I will like to be a family member of this project, “ the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan Head Coach began.

He continued: “I have seen Academies but this particular one stands out. I am not trying to praise or impress anybody but I like the way things are going on here.

“I can assure you that in few years to come, this will be a tapping ground for Nigeria football.

“I already saw some talents here, don’t be surprised that some of the children you see here will be wearing the national colours very soon.” He concluded.

Howard was full of praises for Promasidor, the makers of Cowbell as well as Multisports Services and Entertainment Limited for the laudable Summer Camp.

He however task the organizers to go a step forward to have an all-round year academy where identified talents can marry their football skills with academies seamlessly and not waiting till holiday periods like this.

Meanwhile, Olivier Thiry, MD, Promasidor Nigeria was also present at the Summer Camp on Wednesday.



Quite elated to see things first hand by himself, Mr. Thiry who also displayed his football artistry promised more support for the project even as he thanked the coaches and other officials for continually raising the bar to make the summer camp the best in town.“I know you have all seen the tremendous effort we have put into this project as an organization, all I will say is have fun and make the best use of the opportunity’Godwin Dudu-Orumen, CEO of Multisports thanked both Howard and Mr. Thiry for making their presence count even as he promised more ahead in the three-week long summer camp.