Frank demands immediate release of Buba Galadima, accuses APC of circulating 2015 result

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has demanded immediate release of one of the opposition leaders, Engr. Buba Galadima, who was reportedly arrested on Sunday.

Frank said Galadima’s arrest is one of the many arrest of PDP leaders that ruling party is plotting to make “so as to silence the major opposition leaders to forcefully accept doctored result across the country in favour of General Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.”

In a statement signed by Frank on Sunday, the political activist said APC leaders have screen-shot 2015 Presidential election results and circulating same on the social media .

While calling on Nigerians, observers and international community to disregard the fake result in circulation, Timi Frank warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the opposition party will not accept anything short of giving life to the Will of the people as we already know what the Will of the people is.

According to Frank, the ruling APC will use both military and the Nigeria police to harass key leaders of the PDP as from Sunday night.

He said the ground plan of the APC is to create confusion in such a way that will make it difficult for it to accept defeat, adding that INEC must allow the Will of the people to prevail in order to avert any form of turmoil that may likely erupt in Nigeria. A very good example that we must not allow to happen is that of Venezuela.

There should be no attempt to tamper with the original results in whatever form. Any attempt to do that may lead to a break down of law and order.

“The INEC should also note that succumbing to the pressure from the APC leaders against the Will of the people will have serious consequence on the commission,” Frank stated