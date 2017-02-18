FUTO students go on vandalism spree in protest of tuition fee hike

Students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Imo, on Friday destroyed properties in the institution.

The undergraduates protested an alleged increment in their tuition fee.

Although the protest started peacefully, it soon degenerated into a vandalism spree.

Properties worth millions were said to have been destroyed.

The violence was reportedly ignited by policemen who fired teargas at the protesting students.

The students broke into the school’s ICT centre and looted computers and other electronic equipment.

Many faculty buildings were also said to have been vandalised by the students.

In the past week, students have protested in a number of universities.

Undergraduates of Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Minna staged a violent protest over the death of a student while those in University of Osun (UNIOSUN) protested the imposition of N10,000 as fine for late registration.

