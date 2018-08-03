Galadima: Wresting power from a retired general won’t be easy

Buba Galadima, chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), says wresting power from President Muhammadu Buhari won’t be an easy task.

He said as a retired army general, it will be a difficult task for his camp, but it is possible with the support of Nigerians.

The R-APC, which is made up of aggrieved members of the APC, recently formed a united front with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 37 other political parties ahead of the 2019 elections.

The parties had signed a memorandum of understanding to present a sole candidate to contest again Buhari.

Speaking when he unveiled the coalition’s secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, Galadima said his camp will not bow to any form of intimidation.

“The masses of this country have since shifted their support from the ruling APC. Over 200 million Nigerians out there are waiting for us,” he said.

“Trying to take over power from a retired military general is not a small task. It is a Herculean task, but we will try. General Buhari will not be the President to be sworn in on May 29, 2019.

“They will attempt to intimidate, harass as well as bribe and divide us. They have called our people all sorts of names. We are not afraid of being arrested, intimidated or harassed by the EFCC and ICPC.”

Among those in the coalition’s steering committee include Ben Obi, a PDP chieftain, and Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun state.