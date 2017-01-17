Gambia: Three more ministers quit as noose tightens around Jammeh

Three more Gambian ministers have resigned from the government despite a vow by defeated President Yahya Jammeh vowed to remain in office.

Jammeh the defeated candidate in the December 1, presidential election, has vowed not to step down when his term expires on January 18.

The latest to hand in her resignation on Monday is Neneh MacDouall-Gaye as Foreign Affairs minister, APA said on Monday.

The others are Trade minister Abdou Jobe and Environment minister Pa Ousman Badjie.

Abdou Kolley, the Finance and Economic minister reportedly resigned on Sunday.

In her resignation letter dated January 16, Mrs. Macdouall-Gaye suggested that it was untenable for her to continue to serve in the government given the protracted impasse caused by President Yahya Jammeh’s challenge of the December 1 poll results which handed victory to opposition candidate Adama Barrow.

Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat to Barrow but made a dramatic U-turn a week later alleging widespread vote-rigging and other electoral malpractices.

The international community had condemned his volte-face as a brazen attempt to overturn the will of the people while Ecowas had threatened to use force if Jammeh refuse to step down when his term expires on January 18.

The head of the country’s Independent Electoral Commission Alieu Momar Njai who has since gone into hiding in the wake of alleged death threat on him has rebuffed Jammeh’s claims as nonsense.NAN