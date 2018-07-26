Gemalto launches automatic software update solution

Global leader in digital security, Gemalto has announced the launch of an enterprise-grade software update solution for software vendors and device manufacturers.

The software update solution, Sentinel Up is designed to help businesses improve customer satisfaction and drive business growth said Shlomo Weiss, Senior Vice President, Software Monetization at Gemalto.

Weiss said that Sentinel Up allows vendors to deliver fast and timely software updates, creates in-app notifications and generates install base insights which are vital components of a digital business.

“Business demands are constantly changing and having a software licensing solution that adapts to an organisation in real-time is critical to staying ahead of the competition.

“Agility and speed are crucial to business success, so being able to update products easily, automatically, and with minimum user disruption allows vendors to keep their customers up-to-date with their latest offerings,” he explained.

Delivering fast and simple updates via a “One Click” application, Gemalto Sentinel Up, according to him, ensures users get the latest software updates, whilst at the same time helping to increase business growth through automated renewals and upgrades that increase customer satisfaction and retention.

With Gemalto Sentinel Up, software vendors and device manufacturers will benefit from Automating existing manual software update processes to help streamline time-consuming manual updates, eliminate human error, reduce support costs and remove the need for coding integration during implementation.

Software vendors and device manufacturers could collect install base insights to help businesses understand how their products are being used, which customers require software updates and provide more information about their customers to aid future product developments.

Also, it help to reducing customer churn by providing fast updates and in-app notifications to inform customers of the latest changes, increasing customer satisfaction, which could lead to increased customer loyalty and business growth.

“Connectivity and consumerization are now firmly entrenched in the B2B world and users want the same experience here as they do in their smartphone’s app store. But our customers were struggling to keep up with these demands by implementing manual software updates, which is not sustainable in today’s fast-paced market.

“Companies need to create and adapt solutions that enhance, not disrupt, business operations and with Gemalto Sentinel Up, businesses now have a convenient, secure and manageable solution that helps them meet users’ needs,” he further expatiated.

The Managing Director at QuantoLux, Andreas Kunz said: “We chose Gemalto’s Sentinel Up to enable an automated, direct in-app, and smooth distribution of our many software updates. We look forward to working with Gemalto and are excited to begin the implementation phase.”

“As a young, software-driven company we need to constantly improve and deliver our growing customer base with a seamless user experience while ensuring they are always up to date with our latest products,” said Andreas Kunz.

QuantoLux is a German start-up, who provides instruments for performing elemental quantitative analysis on a wide range of materials.