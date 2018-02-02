Give Up Before You Are Consumed, Buratai Threatens Shekau in a Poem

In what seems like a friendly warning, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai has urged the leader of Boko Haram sect Shekau to surrender now before he is consumed by the troops who have reportedly closed in on the remnants of insurgents.
In the poem titled “End of the Road,” the COAS posted on his Facebook page, he expressed satisfaction that most of the foot soldiers of the sect have either been crushed or escaped leaving the acclaimed leader without defense.
The Army boss exhumed confidence that the era of preaching fake ideology to gullible citizens who became radicalized to take up arms against the state is over assuring that peace will return and the nation will return to its place of honour.
Read Poem below:
END OF THE ROAD
By TY Buratai
It’s time to surrender
The deceit is over
Fake ideology preached no more
Surrender before the patient birds
Hovering above you ready to land
Easy prey you are today Shekau
Your foot guards perished
Your foolish pawns escaped
Abandoned you to your follies and perils
Victorious troops celebrate
The pride of the Nation
Never again for peace to elude
Our land of honour to rise greater than before