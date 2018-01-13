Goodluck Jonathan Foundation disowns advert on youth empowerment grants, warns public against scammers

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation on Thursday issued a disclaimer

against a purported youth empowerment recruitment programme being

advertised in some media platforms.

The Management of the Foundation also warned the general public to be

wary of scammers who are after their hard-earned money, adding that it

had nothing to do with the advert requesting to pay some money for the

purchase and processing of grant forms.

Below are details of the disclaimer issued on Thursday by the

management of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation:

Disclaimer:

“Our attention has been drawn to periodic print, online publications

and radio advertorials sponsored by mischief-makers and serial

fraudsters suggesting that the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is giving

out grants for business ideas through its yet to be launched Youth

Empowerment Programs. The most recent of such scams being sponsored

radio adverts/jingles that was aired on Hit FM Calabar 95.9 FM in the

morning of 9 January 2018 requesting individuals to pay the sum of

N1,500.00 for purchase and processing of grant forms for a purported

nonexistent Youth Empowerment Scheme.

“This scam is currently being investigated and the perpetrators would

be brought to book. For the avoidance of doubt, the Goodluck Jonathan

Foundation is currently not making out grants to individuals or

organizations and neither has it mandated any individual, group, NGO,

CSO or organization to conduct any affairs on its behalf. We are a

responsible humanitarian organization which aims to alleviate poverty

and enhance the lives of people, hence we cannot be extorting money

from the same individuals we look to empower.

“The public is hereby advised and warned to kindly disregard any

advert soliciting funds for registration or as processing fees for any

empowerment program with the Gooodluck Jonathan Foundation as such has

never, did not and will never emanate from us.

“All information regarding our programmes and proposed activities will

always be communicated through the Foundation’s approved media

channels, website (http://www.gejfoundation.org) and social media

pages.”

Signed: Management