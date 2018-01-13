Goodluck Jonathan Foundation disowns advert on youth empowerment grants, warns public against scammers

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation on Thursday issued a disclaimer
against a purported youth empowerment recruitment programme being
advertised in some media platforms.
The Management of the Foundation also warned the general public to be
wary of scammers who are after their hard-earned money, adding that it
had nothing to do with the advert requesting to pay some money for the
purchase and processing of grant forms.
Below are details of the disclaimer issued on Thursday by the
management of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation:
Disclaimer:
“Our attention has been drawn to periodic print, online publications
and radio advertorials sponsored by mischief-makers and serial
fraudsters suggesting that the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is giving
out grants for business ideas through its yet to be launched Youth
Empowerment Programs. The most recent of such scams being sponsored
radio adverts/jingles that was aired on Hit FM Calabar 95.9 FM in the
morning of 9 January 2018 requesting individuals to pay the sum of
N1,500.00 for purchase and processing of grant forms for a purported
nonexistent Youth Empowerment Scheme.
“This scam is currently being investigated and the perpetrators would
be brought to book. For the avoidance of doubt, the Goodluck Jonathan
Foundation is currently not making out grants to individuals or
organizations and neither has it mandated any individual, group, NGO,
CSO or organization to conduct any affairs on its behalf. We are a
responsible humanitarian organization which aims to alleviate poverty
and enhance the lives of people, hence we cannot be extorting money
from the same individuals we look to empower.
“The public is hereby advised and warned to kindly disregard any
advert soliciting funds for registration or as processing fees for any
empowerment program with the Gooodluck Jonathan Foundation as such has
never, did not and will never emanate from us.
“All information regarding our programmes and proposed activities will
always be communicated through the Foundation’s approved media
channels, website (http://www.gejfoundation.org) and social media
pages.”
Signed: Management