Governments’ appeasement of religious extremists’ cause of violence and crises-Soyinka

The burgeoning religious crises in Nigeria has its roots in the tendency of governments at federal and state levels, to appease religious fundamentalists rather than put them in check, Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has said.

Soyinka spoke on Monday in Abuja at the launch of a book titled, Religion and the Making of Nigeria. The scholar who said in reading the book, what came to his mind was the role religion has played in unmaking Nigeria, said it was in Nigeria’s best interest to tame religion before it completely destroyed the nation.

“The sitting president of this nation, General Buhari once said “If you don’t kill corruption in this nation, corruption would kill us.” I would like to transfer that cry from the moral zone to the terrain of religion. If we do not tame religion in this nation, religion would kill us.

“I do not say kill religion though I wouldn’t mind a bit if that mission could be undertaken surgically; painlessly perhaps under anesthesia effectively spayed all over the nation or perhaps during an induced pouch of religious ecstasy However, one has to be realistic. Only the religiously possessed or committed would deny the obvious. The price that many have paid not just within this society but by humanity in general makes one wonder if the benefits have really been more than the losses,” Soyinka said.

Making reference to the emergence of the Boko Haram terror group and the recently killings in Southern Kaduna where over 800 lives are reported to have been lost following terror unleashed on three local government areas in Kaduna State by suspect Fulani herdsmen, Soyinka noted that had the government not tried to accommodate the activities of Mohammed Yusuf, founder of the Boko Haram, Nigeria would have been spared the tragedy that the insurgency in the North East of the country represents.

He also faulted the decision of Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to pay off killer herdsmen terrorizing the state instead of bringing the full weight of the law down on them.

“In this very nation in Southern Kaduna, over 800 souls were brutally extinguished suddenly while the issue of grazing lands versus farming is unquestionably part of the conflict, it is equally undeniable that religious differences have played crucial role in the conflict. And yet some weeks before the latest outrage, the governor of that state was quoted to have claimed that peace was nigh since he had sent funds to the earlier wave of killers and they had agreed to end their killing spree. What astonished me was not the admission by the governor but the astonishment of others at such governmental response to atrocity. There was nothing new about it.

“Has appeasement to religious forces not become a Nigerian face of justice and equity? First lethargy and then appeasement. Wasn’t Boko Haram’s Muhammed Yusuf not a beneficiary of appeasement in a similar fashion? Southern Kaduna has reminded us once again that the monster always lying waiting to pounce under the guise of religion. If you ask why General Buhari did not act fast enough when these events take place, which degrade us as human beings, well it is perhaps he has been waiting for the governor of that state to send money to the killers first for them to stop the killing. I remain pessimistic. In reading the title of this book, all I see is Religion and the Unmaking of Nigeria,” Soyinka said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo held the elite class in Nigeria responsible for the religious and ethnic crises pockmarking the country.

Prof. Osinbajo noted that the elite were united in their desire to maintain their interests and ascendancy over the rest of Nigerians and only recourse to playing the religious and ethnic cards when their interests are threatened. He said:

“It is to clearly understand that it is really elites manipulation of religion that has led to the various conflicts that are experienced and you see the real issue is that everyone realizes that some form of identification, whether identification of religion or identification of ethnicity may lead to political advancement and commercial advancement or whatever. But it is very clear that we have held elite manipulation to a point where it can be useful in whatever we have chosen to play it with. It is in my view and in many cases you will find out that you understand very better that the Nigerian elite will choice when it is convenient to use religion for advancement and when it is convenient they may use ethnicity or some form of identification.

“Very frequently when you look at the charge sheets you see who is charged with stealing $1 billion you will find equal representation in the list of the accused persons. You will find Muslims, you will find Christians; you will find a person’s from North East, North West, South West, South South and so on; there is complete federal character and representation of the religions. There is no question at all that when it comes to deriving some kind of benefits there is no division, there is complete unanimity in the way that this is done and find that the elite is united in the various things that have led to under development of this country”.