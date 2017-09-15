Governor Dickson appoints Fidelis Soriwei Special Adviser on Media Relations

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the appoint of Mr. Fidelis Soriwei as new Special Adviser on Media Relations to Governor Seriake Dickson.

Mr. Soriwei, a 1994 graduate of English and Literary Studies of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, is a journalist of many years standing who has spent over a decade working with the Punch Newspaper.

A vastly experienced journalist, Mr. Soriwei has travelled extensively within Nigeria covering different beats. He is expected in his new capacity as adviser to Governor Dickson to bring his vast experience to play in formulating strategies for the governor’s engagement with the media.

In other appoints announce by the Bayelsa State Government, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, will take over as Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dickson following the confirmation by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly of Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who held that position previously, as Commissioner of Information.

Mr. Ottah-Agbo was until his present appointment, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations.

Governor Dickson also approved the re-assignment of Dr. Idumange John to the newly established Directorate of Policy and Programmes as the Director-General. Dr. Idumangi, was until his re-assignment, the General Manager of the Bayelsa state Broadcasting Corporation, Glory Fm, 97.1, Yenagoa.

The Governorbthanked, Dr. John for his meritorious services to the state at various times and different capacities. The out-going General Manager of Glory FM, also received plaudits for the various reforms he carried out to reposition the radio for a more effective service delivery and the dissemination of government’s policies and programmes.

In his place, Governor Dickson has approved the appointment of Mr. Tari Febabor, as the new General Manager of the State Broadcasting Corporation.

Mr. Febabor had previously served as the Deputy General Manager of the corporation. All the appointments are with immediate effect.